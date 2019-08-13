Jackson State kicks off week three of training camp

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After a thirty minute lightening delay, and with temperatures pushing triple digits, Jackson State kicked off their third week of preseason training camp Monday.

Head coach John Hendrick says he’s been really impressed with his skill guys.

“I think our skill guys and athletes (have stood out),” Hendrick said. “Our skill guys on offense and our back end guys on defense I think are underrated. And I think we’ve got some good players there. Guys that can make big plays. And I’m looking forward to watching them progress as we go through camp.”

Hendrick also added that team chemistry is stronger than it’s been since he arrived at Jackson State.

“It’s the closest team we’ve had since I’ve bene here,” Hendrick said. “Hopefully we’ll continue to keep growing in that direction, and get even closer and tighter. If we do that we’ll be fine.”

Jackson State will hold another scrimmage at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday at 6 pm.