JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The winning streak continued Saturday, with Jackson State coming from behind to beat Grambling, 61-46.

With the win JSU improves to 7-0 in the SWAC for the first time ever.

Upset-minded Grambling (2-16, 1-6) put up a fight, leading most of the way before Jackson State dominated the 4th quarter, 25-10.

Dayzsha Rogan led JSU with 15 points.

The Tigers will return to action next Saturday at Mississippi Valley State (2 PM).