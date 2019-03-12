Jackson State men's hoops prepares for SWAC Tournament

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson State will be hosting a first round game in the SWAC Tournament for the first time under the conference's new tournament format.

JSU Head Coach Wayne Brent says it's a welcome change forr his squad after being on the road the previous two years.

"It's always good to have a home game,” said Brent at his weekly press conference. “When they went with the new format I guess three years ago, or the last couple years, we've been on the road, and really played well over at Southern. We came up short both times, but we have a different kind of mindset this time being at home not worrying about the hotel or where you're gonna eat, where you're gonna stay, what time you're leaving."

Jackson state will take on Alabama State in the first round of the SWAC Tournament Tuesday night at 8 p.m.