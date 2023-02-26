WJTV
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Feb 26, 2023 / 12:40 AM CST
Updated: Feb 26, 2023 / 12:40 AM CST
A one-point deficit Saturday for Jackson State men’s basketball turned into a one-point lead turned into a three-point deficit turned into a tie game turned into a game-winning slam dunk, 71-69 over Texas Southern.
