Jackson State pleasantly surprised by No. 15 seed, will face No. 2 Baylor in NCAA Tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed was surprised during Monday’s NCAA Tournament selection show when she saw her team wasn’t playing No. 1 UConn.

“I can remember and I said ‘Y’all I think they forgot about us’,” Reed said with a smile afterwards. “And everybody started laughing. They said ‘no coach that means we’re a higher seed.’ And I said “Well, come on with it!'”

Coach Reed’s team finally learned their fate thirty minutes into the selection show. The Lady Tigers earned a 15 seed and will face No. 2 Baylor in the first round Sunday at 3 PM in San Antonio, Texas.

Jackson State (18-5, SWAC champions) will try to become the first 15 seed to win a game in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.