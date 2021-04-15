Jackson State QB Jalon Jones Enters Transfer Portal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State starting quarterback Jalon Jones announced Thursday morning he is entering the transfer portal. This decision came after Tigers head coach Deion Sanders replaced Jones with Quincy Casey last Saturday to lead the offense against Alabama A&M.

Jones posted a tweet today that said quote, “I’m proud to call myself a true Jacksonian.”

“I want to say thank you to Coach Hendricks because without him I would have never had this special opportunity. I also want to thank Coach Prime for this opportunity. I’ve learned so much under his coaching. I thank all the coaches that have poured into me in my time here.”