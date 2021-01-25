Jackson State reveals Fall 2021 football schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State Division of Athletics revealed its fall 2021 football schedule on Monday. The 11-game regular season schedule includes eight Southwestern Athletic Conference contests, five home games, and two neutral-site affairs.



The Tigers open the season on Sunday, September 5 in the Orange Blossom Classic versus Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The final regular season game is set for Saturday, November 20 versus Alcorn State at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The 2021 SWAC Championship is slated for Saturday, December 4.

Ticket sales will be announced at a later date.