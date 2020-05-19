Jackson State Rhodes Scholar finalist and football player taking his talents to Harvard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State’s Jordan Jefferson announced Monday he’ll be attending Harvard for his graduate studies.

The Rhodes Scholar finalist is truly a Renaissance man. On top of being a super student and football player, the Callaway grad has also danced at Carnegie Hall and studied abroad in South Africa.

But at the end of the day he ultimately wants to be a difference maker in his community.

“I’ll be getting a Masters in public policy. My goal is to come back to Jackson and really develop the community economically, and really bring Jackson a new light. That’s what I really want to do.”