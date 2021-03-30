Jackson State set to play on ESPN for first time since 1989

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The last time Jackson State football was on ESPN – Phil Collins was dominating the charts, Michael Keaton’s Batman was number one at the box office and a young man by the name of Deion Sanders was a rookie for the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Prime and the Tigers are set to play on ESPN for the first time since 1989, when they host Southern at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday at 4 PM. JSU head football coach Deion Sanders expresses his excitement in the video above.