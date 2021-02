VIDEO ABOVE: Highlights from Jackson State’s victories over Grambling

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Both Jackson State teams extended their winning streaks with wins over Grambling State in the first college games ever broadcasted on NBA TV.

The Lady Tigers secured their 9th straight win, pulling away from Grambling in the 2nd half, 82-66.

Tristan Jarrett exploded for 26 points, propelling the Tigers to their seventh straight win, 63-59.