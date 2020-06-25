Jackson State to face Florida A&M for 2020 season opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University will face Florida A&M on September 12, 2020, for its season opener.

“I am very excited to announce that we are hosting Florida A&M to open the 2020 season,” JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson said. “Jackson State and Florida A&M are two blue blood football programs and our fans are going to be excited to add this game to our home schedule.”

JSU head football coach John Hendrick is happy with the addition of FAMU to the schedule.

“Very excited to play Florida A&M and open our season at home against a quality opponent,” added Hendrick. “FAMU was one of the best programs at the FCS level last season and this match-up will be a great measuring stick for us.”

JSU leads the series 10-7-2 and has won the previous two games in the series. This will be the third meeting since 2000.

The two teams last met in 2018, which was an 18-16 win in Tallahassee. FAMU last visited JSU in 2014 when DeSean McKenzie hauled in the winning 60-yard touchdown in the final seconds from LaMontiez Ivy to secure the 22-17 win.

JUST IN: Jackson State football will host Florida A&M September 12th in the season opener this year. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/nuBaxur8My — Noah Newman (@NoahNewmanWJTV) June 25, 2020

