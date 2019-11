JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State continued its second half surge Saturday with a 21-12 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Josh Littles delivered the dagger with a 94 yard kickoff return late in the third quarter after the Golden Eagles had pulled within 2 points.

Jackson State (4-5, 3-1) extends its winning streak to three ahead of next Saturday’s game at Alabama A&M.