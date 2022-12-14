WJTV
Please enter a search term.
by: Blake Levine
Posted: Dec 14, 2022 / 06:29 PM CST
Updated: Dec 14, 2022 / 06:29 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State fell to Texas at the Mississippi Coliseum 75-57.
A slow start hurt the Tigers, but JSU was able to get going as the game went on.
Highlights of the matchup in the video above.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>