Jackson Touchdown Club, Madison Healthplex hosts MAIS H.S. Football Metro Area Media Night

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ten teams packed the Madison Healthplex Performance Center for the Jackson Touchdown Club 2nd annual MAIS High School Football Metro Area Media Night.

“I really think it’s good to get all the teams together early in the season,” Jackson Prep head coach Ricky Black said. “All the players can really fellowship with each other before the season starts.”

“It feels like SEC Media days even though I never got to go I watched it on TV,” Hillcrest Christian head coach Shay Hodge said. “It’s pretty exciting and it’s a pretty nice event that Mr. Shannon got going on.”

“Anytime you recognize kids and extracurricular efforts that they do in school – I think it’s always good,” Jackson Academy head coach Larry Weems added.

Teams in attendance included Central Hinds Academy, Clinton Christian Academy, Hartfield Academy, Hillcrest Christian, Jackson Academy, Jackson Prep, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, St. Joseph Catholic, and Tri-County Academy.

Madison Healthplex will host a media night event with the following schools Tuesday: Brandon, Clinton, Germantown, Madison Central, Northwest Rankin, Pearl, Ridgeland, and Velma Jackson.