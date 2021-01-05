Jason Phillips named Jackson State co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach

VIDEO ABOVE: WJTV’s Noah Newman sits down for an exclusive 1-on-1 with Deion Sanders
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Deion Sanders added to his coaching staff Tuesday, announcing Jason Phillips as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Jason to Jackson State,” Sanders said. “Jason is a great teacher of the game and has an impeccable resume and will help our young men develop on the field of play and in the classroom.”
Phillips has over 20 years of coaching experience and comes to JSU after spending the last two seasons at Utah State as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.
“I’m excited to join Coach Sanders at Jackson State,” Phillips said. “We are changing the landscape not only at Jackson State, but across college football. Our offense is going to be exciting and fun to watch and I encourage everyone to tune in.”
Phillips was a consensus All-America wide receiver during his playing days at Houston, and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1989.
Jason Phillips File
Coaching History:
2019-20- – Utah State – Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2018 – Salt Lake Stallions – Wide Receivers
2017 – Oregon State – Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2016 – Kansas – Wide Receivers
2015 – Denver Broncos – Training Camp Intern
2012-14 – SMU – Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2010-11 – Houston – Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator
2008-09 – Houston – Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator
2007 – Baylor – Inside Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator
2003-06 – Houston – Wide Receivers/Cornerbacks
2002 – Texas State – Wide Receivers
2002 – Atlanta Falcons – Training Camp Intern
2000-01 – Houston – Offense
2001 – Minnesota Vikings – Training Camp Intern
Bowl Games (8):
Utah State (1) – Frisco, 2019
Houston (7) – Hawai’i, 2012;Ticket City, 2011; Armed Forces, 2009; Armed Forces, 2008; Liberty, 2006; Fort Worth, 2005; Hawai’i, 2003.
Playing Experience:
1996-97 – Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Wide Receiver
1995 – Birmingham Barracudas – Wide Receiver
1991-94 – Atlanta Falcons – Wide Receiver
1989-90 – Detroit Lions – Wide Receiver
1987-88 – Houston – Wide Receiver
Education:
2001 – Houston – Kinesiology