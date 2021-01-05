Jason Phillips named Jackson State co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach

VIDEO ABOVE: WJTV’s Noah Newman sits down for an exclusive 1-on-1 with Deion Sanders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Deion Sanders added to his coaching staff Tuesday, announcing Jason Phillips as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jason to Jackson State,” Sanders said. “Jason is a great teacher of the game and has an impeccable resume and will help our young men develop on the field of play and in the classroom.”

Phillips has over 20 years of coaching experience and comes to JSU after spending the last two seasons at Utah State as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

“I’m excited to join Coach Sanders at Jackson State,” Phillips said. “We are changing the landscape not only at Jackson State, but across college football. Our offense is going to be exciting and fun to watch and I encourage everyone to tune in.”

Phillips was a consensus All-America wide receiver during his playing days at Houston, and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1989.