Jay Hopson reflects on USM’s first conference loss to LA Tech

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss fell to LA Tech on the road on Saturday in a game that got away from the Golden Eagles late.

With a two possession lead, things fell apart quickly for Southern Miss before the half.

Tuesday, head coach Jay Hopson spoke about that stretch and what went wrong for his squad as they prepare to take on Rice.

“It sounds crazy but we had a chance in the second quarter with about two or three possessions there the last five minutes of the second quarter, to really almost kind of run away with it,” Hopson said. “But instead we kind of just kept them in and we didn’t really convert things in the red zone a couple of series and we gave up a big 97 yard drive or whatever it was right before half, and instead of going up by three scores, now it’s a three point ball game.”