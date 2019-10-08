Jay Hopson welcomes USM’s two bye weeks this season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss is coming off the first of two bye weeks it has this season.

The team spent last week practicing before coaches hit the road to recruit over the weekend.

The Golden Eagles have two open dates this year, which head coach Jay Hopson says is new, and is welcomed — this time around.

“Yeah I’ve never done it,” Hopson said during his weekly press conference Monday. “I think this is the first time in my coaching career that I’ve ever been around two open date weeks, but of course that’s how the schedule has been changed in the NCAA. So it’ll be interesting to see. Open dates are…they can be very very beneficial when you’re injured. I do think this fell on a good time for us.”

USM hosts North Texas Saturday at 6 p.m.