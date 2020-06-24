Jeremy Williams was the one and only dad to hit one out of the park at Trustmark Park’s Father’s Day event.

Williams lost one of his legs at just 11 years old, but he never let that stop him from playing the game he loves.

Although Jeremy Williams lost one of his legs at just 11 years old, he never let that stop him from playing the game he loves. Williams was the one and only dad to hit one out of the park at this weekend’s Father’s Day event at Trustmark Park.

“It was just so surreal because when I hit it I was like, ‘That got to be enough…that got to be enough,’ and it was the last pitch that I got and when it went yard my heart just exploded,” said Williams. “It was like a dream come true.”

After Williams lost his leg in an accident, he pushed through all the doubts and negativity.

“At that moment you feel like I may not live past this and the first thing I thought about was my mom and the second thing I thought about was that I’m not going to be able to play baseball anymore,” said Williams. “That’s just how much I love this game.”

Williams continued to play baseball and went on to play on scholarship at Cahoma Community College, The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Tougaloo College.

“I don’t care what people think. I don’t care that people talk about me and make fun of me. I knew that was coming, but I pushed through all the jokes, folks yelling ‘Oh you’re fake leg you can’t hit this and no leg ain’t going to do nothing,’ and it all just made me smile and gave me more energy.”

Williams’ hit out of the park wasn’t caught on video Sunday. Today, Trustmark Park opened up the ballpark for him to see if he could do it again.

“I finally got a hold of one and came on top of it and they say it went a pretty good little ways. To hit two here it’s just a priviledge and I’m just so happy and I’m thanking god for this opportunity. It is truly a blessing.”

There was never a doubt. Williams now has two home runs under his belt at Trustmark Park and it’s safe to say he’s the only one to do that with a prosthetic leg.