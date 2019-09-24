Joe Moorhead gives an update on QB Tommy Stevens ahead of Auburn match up

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — The Bulldogs are preparing to head to the Plains.

Mississippi State is facing its first ranked opponent in No. 7 Auburn. But, they may be without QB-1 Tommy Stevens again this Saturday.

“I mentioned last week that [Stevens] was better at that point than he was the week before, but what I didn’t clarify, was that it was a different mechanism. It was still an upper-body injury, but it was a little different than what he had the week before. As the week went on, he just wasn’t able to go. We are anticipating him coming back to practice on Tuesday and we just have to see where it goes. If Tommy is not able to go, then Garrett [Shrader] will be the starter.”