Joe Moorhead: “My family and I will always cherish our time in Starkville”

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Joe Moorhead released the following statement after being fired as Mississippi State’s head football coach Friday.

“Just hoped to share some thoughts on a pretty emotional day. First and foremost, I wanted to express my sincere appreciation to Dr. Keenum and Mr. Cohen for providing me the wonderful opportunity to be the head coach. I would like to thank our alumni, our students, and our incredible fanbase for their support and making Davis Wade one of the best gameday venues in the country. I would like to thank our coaches and support staff for their tireless work ethic and commitment to developing our student-athletes and preparing them for success on and off of the field. I would like to thank the Starkville Community and Public School System for embracing my family and making us feel at home in a place very far away from our roots. Lastly and most importantly, I would like to thank our players and families. I appreciate all of the hard work and dedication you have put in over the past two seasons. I’m proud of the things we were able to accomplish on the field, in the classroom and in the community. I hope that I have made a positive impact on your lives and helped you grow as a student, a person and a player. I love all of you and will always just be a phone call away. My family and I will always cherish our time in Starkville. Part of us will always bleed Maroon and White. We wish the program nothing but the best moving forward. As my Grandma would always say, ‘it’s never good bye, it’s always see you later.’ See y’all later. God Bless and Hail State.”