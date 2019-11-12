Joe Moorhead on being an underdog ahead of match up against Alabama

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State is preparing to take on No. Alabama.

The last time State won this match up was in 2007, with Terry standout Anthony “Boobie” Dixon rushing for 84 yards and touchdown.

And, of course its no question the Bulldogs are the underdog going into this match up as Bama is a 21 point favorite.

Joe Moorhead was asked what the underdog mentality meant to him.

“I think when it comes to the underdog mindset, it goes more towards what the margin of error is,” Moorhead said. “In a game against a team with Alabama’s pedigree, there are not going to be many opportunities to a make a mistake . If you look back at the LSU game, you lose the turnover battle, and that is something in a game like this that you cannot do and expect to win.”