Joe Moorhead on the emergence of WR Isaiah Zuber

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State on a four game losing skid after falling to Texas A&M.

But, one of the positive things to come out of State’s loss to the Aggies is the emergence of wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Zuber, a graduate transfer from Kansas State, had 58 yards and 2 touchdowns on three receptions.

“I think opportunities,” Joe Moorhead said Monday. “I think practice and preparation, and Michael [Johnson] has done a real nice job with him and his flexibility from this past game with the two touchdowns. He caught at the X position and one at the slot position. He is a guy that we talk about early on that can do things as an inside and outside receiver. He is doing a good job of creating separation and making plays on close and contested balls. He’ll continue to improve throughout the season.”