Joe Moorhead on the emergence of WR Isaiah Zuber

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State on a four game losing skid after falling to Texas A&M.

But, one of the positive things to come out of State’s loss to the Aggies is the emergence of wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Zuber, a graduate transfer from Kansas State, had 58 yards and 2 touchdowns on three receptions.

“I think opportunities,” Joe Moorhead said Monday. “I think practice and preparation, and Michael [Johnson] has done a real nice job with him and his flexibility from this past game with the two touchdowns. He caught at the X position and one at the slot position. He is a guy that we talk about early on that can do things as an inside and outside receiver. He is doing a good job of creating separation and making plays on close and contested balls. He’ll continue to improve throughout the season.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories