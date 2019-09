STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) -- Execution, or at least a lack thereof. That's the word of the day for Southern Miss as they fell to Mississippi State 38-15. And after the game, coaches and players talked about how this one just got away from them.

"It came down to us, you know, executing. We didn't execute well enough in that first half," said Golden Eagles quarterback Jack Abraham, who went 18-26, 234 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs. "You know, it wasn't anything that they were doing. They have a talented defense, but we kind of had a key on what they were doing the whole time it just came down to us executing."