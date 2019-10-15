Joe Moorhead talks about the challenges of being a head coach during adversity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Bulldogs were defeated by Tennessee 20-10 Saturday.

Running back Kylin Hill, State’s leading rushed, only finished with 13 yards.

Tommy Stevens threw two interceptions before being benched. While Garrett Shrader went 5 of 10 for 79 yards, but lead the team in rushing with 64 yards.

Head coach Joe Moorhead talked Monday about the challenges of being a head coach through adversity.

“My daughter is down on the field after the game with me and she is crying because she is upset; No. 1 because she understands football and what Mississippi State means to her and what it means to me, and to have to stand there on the field and have to console your 18-year-old, freshman daughter because she is crying, not only that , but you hear a few fans as she is walking out of the stadium telling her that her dad sucks. They were right, on that day I did suck.”

The Bulldogs face No. 2 LSU Saturday at Davis-Wade Stadium.