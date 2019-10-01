John Rhys Plumlee continues to shine

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss is coming off a hard fought 59-31 loss to No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa — with John Rhys Plumlee getting in his first career start.

The Oak Grove alum passed for 141 yards, 2 scores and an interception. He also led the team in rushing yards with 109 on 25 carries.

Matt Luke said Monday, it’s not an easy task to get your first start in T-Town.

“That’s obviously a tough thing to do, to get your first start on the road in Tuscaloosa,” Luke said. “I was very proud. There wasn’t an issue with the pre-snap and the communication and all the stuff you would think with a freshman quarterback. None of that was an issue. The moment didn’t look too big for him. I was excited about that. We ran the ball effectively, and that’s a good thing. We haven’t rushed for that many yards against them in a long time. I was pleased with a lot of the things we did.”