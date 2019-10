JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The beautiful voice you hear above is that of Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.

The Oak Grove standout is seen singing ‘Hills and Valleys’ by Tauren Wells in a video posted to Twitter by his sister Rhyan.

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – OCTOBER 05: John Rhys Plumlee #10 of the Mississippi Rebels throws the ball during the second half of a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Plumlee has taken the Rebels offense by storm, picking up SEC Freshman of the Week honors. He accounted for 264 yards and 1 touchdown in Ole Miss’ 31-6 win over Vanderbilt.