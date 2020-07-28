JPS: Coaches were “misinformed” by district official, no decision on fall sports yet

VIDEO ABOVE: Lanier head coach Michael Ashford explains why he’s on board with the decision to cancel (before JPS released their statement).

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After multiple head coaches informed WJTV-12 their football season was canceled, Jackson Public Schools released a statement saying no decision has been made yet on fall sports.

According to the release, coaches were misinformed by a district official that a decision had been made to cancel the fall football season.

Per the release, “There has been no official decision or announcement yet regarding athletics and extracurricular activities for the fall semester in Jackson Public Schools. The District is carefully reviewing potential options, safety guidelines and recommendations from local and state health officials as it considers whether or not to allow sports and other events in the fall. The health, safety, and well-being our students, staff and families will guide whatever decision is made.”