JPS to host football showcase on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools will host a Fall Football Showcase featuring senior football players from every JPS high school on Saturday, September 26. The players will perform position-specific drills, and coaches will test and take the athlete’s measurements.

The event will be held at Forest Hill High School. The showcase begins at 10 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, no on-site spectators will be allowed. In-person participation will be limited to coaches and senior football players only. Social distancing and all state and local guidelines will be followed for the safety of the players, coaches and scouts.

