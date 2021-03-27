JSU, Academy Sports partners to mentor Jackson Little League program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Little League Program is getting a bit of a boost. Academy Sports and Outdoors teamed up with Jackson State University to kick off a special mentorship program.

$1,000 worth of baseball equipment is going to Grove Park Little League. The presentation happened at the end of JSU’s baseball game. Shyandrea Glass, assistant athletic director, said it’s just their way of giving back to the community.

“Our goal is to always make sure that we give back to the community, so we want to make sure that we always give back. We’re in baseball season right now, so we picked the youth league team that we knew were in need of items so we wanted to make sure they have a successful career.

Jackson State plans to invite the team to more home games and hold virtual clinics with the team to teach them proper baseball techniques.