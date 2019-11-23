JSU AD Ashley Robinson gets 4-year contract extension

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson receives four-year contract extension.

From Jackson State University:

Jackson State president William B. Bynum Jr. has extended the contract of its vice president and director of athletics Ashley Robinson from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2023.



Robinson joined Tiger Athletics in June 2018.

Since his arrival, he has injected new enthusiasm into the department.

Ashley Robinson (courtesy: JSU Athletics)

“Ashley has been instrumental in helping us to run and operate a high quality, NCAA Division I compliant athletic program as we seek to bring back the glory days of JSU Athletics,” said Bynum. “His commitment to excellence shows through our student-athletes excelling in the classroom and on the field. Ashley’s influence shows through the key partnerships he has secured to give our Athletics Department a better financial outlook. Quite simply, Ashley is one of the finest and most respected A.D.’s in the country and we are very fortunate to have him at JSU.”

He has brought in over $2 million in guaranteed games, developed a new partnership with Nike through BSN SPORTS, renegotiated a four-year extension for the Southern Heritage Classic, and began the inaugural Ashley Robinson Golf Tournament to assist with operational costs. Robinson also partnered with SideArm Sports and launched a new state-of-the-art athletics website.

During his tenure, women’s basketball has advanced to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship games. The men’s basketball team hosted the first round of the SWAC tournament. JSU softball advanced to the SWAC tournament for the first time in four years. The soccer team finished third in the conference and advanced to the semifinals.

“Thank you to President Bynum and the Jackson State administration for their commitment and trust in the work we are doing to serve our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and Tiger Nation,” Robinson said. “It’s an honor to be a part of Jackson State University and its storied athletics program. I am proud of the coaches and staff who work hard each and every day to provide a world-class student-athlete experience. Together, we will continue building on our tradition and blaze new trails.”

As of today, JSU Athletics is leading for the Commissioners’ Cup in the SWAC. In February 2020, Athletics will begin an upgrade to all athletic facilities.