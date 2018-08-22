JSU confident going into new season Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Next Saturday, Jackson State will take the field at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg to begin the third season under head coach Tony Hughes.

That confidence comes from the way the team finished 2017.

JSU won three of its last four games, including a win over Alcorn State in the Soul Bowl.

Now, it's been a while since that happened, but to the Tigers, there doesn't appear to be an expiration date on what that win meant to this program.

"Most definitely, especially ending our last game off with a win like that, against our rivalry, our state rivalry," senior wide receiver Romello Shumake said. "We have plenty of confidence going into this first game this year."

Head coach Tony Hughes echoed those thoughts.

"It should translate because of confidence and believing in themselves," Hughes said. "The younger players weren't here to experience that so that's the other thing we have to do. So we've kept our foot on the gas moving forward."