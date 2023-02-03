Jackson State football announced its full 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday.

In a press release, JSU announced that “staying with the program is Otis Riddley, who is now Assistant Head Coach / Tight Ends, Jeff Weeks is now Senior Defensive Analyst / Special Teams, and Brandon Morton is now the running backs coach.

“New to the program are: Maurice Harris, Offensive Coordinator; Jonathan Bradley, Defensive Coordinator / Defensive Line; Jason Onyebuagu, Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line; RJ Fleming, Wide Receivers; Quinn Billerman, Quarterbacks; Tyquan Hammock, Linebackers; Torenzo Quinn, Defensive Backs / Defensive Passing Game Coordinator; Jaylon Watson; Director of Player Personnel; and Jashell Mitchell, Assistant Athletic Director, Football Operations.”

Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Bradley says he knows it will be a large task to improve the JSU defense which came in as the best in multiple categories in the SWAC in 2022.

Offensive Coordinator Maurice Harris says offensive success is about tempo.