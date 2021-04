MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dreams come true if you work hard enough toward them. Madison-Ridgeland Academy's Bryce Chance had originally committed to play baseball for Hinds Community College, but that was before the Bulldogs gave him a call. Chance’s dream has always been to play ball at Dudy Noble Field and thanks to the support of his family, coaches and the SBG Sox league giving him exposure to college scouts, he’ll get to live that dream next fall at Mississippi State.