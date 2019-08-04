JSU Fall Camp, Day 1: Back to the basics

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — John Hendrick entered his first fall camp as the head coach for Jackson State.

Since the quarterback battle is essentially all cleared up, Hendrick said he’s focused on the fundamentals.

“Just getting better fundamentally,” said Hendrick. “We’ll spend a lot of time early just trying to make sure we take care of the rudiments of the games and that way our footwork’s right, our eyes are in the right place, we’re doing the right things with our hands — just the basic things that are germane to football that’s what we’re going to concentrate on early and then a little later in camp start getting prepared for our first game.”