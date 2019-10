JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Grambling State runs past Jackson State 44-21.

QB Jalon Jones got the start for JSU. The true freshman went 6 of 13 for 28 yards passing and another 65 yards rushing.

Derrick Ponder also got in under center in the second half throwing for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns. JSU’s offense accounted for 310 total yards, Grambling State put up 422.

Jackson State falls to 1-4 on the season. The Tigers host Alabama State Oct. 12 for homecoming.