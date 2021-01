JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University paused all football team activities due to the coronavirus.

According to a source, the team has been on pause since last week. They hope to return to the field soon.

Under Head Coach Deion Sanders, the team’s first game of Spring 2021 is set for February 21 against Edward Waters. The game starts at 1:00 p.m.

Click here to see the Spring 2021 football schedule for JSU. The team revealed its Fall 2021 schedule earlier this week.