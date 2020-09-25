JSU Men’s Basketball Begins Practicing After Being Away 6 Months

The Jackson State men’s basketball team recently started practicing for the first time in six months since their season was canceled last spring. Head Coach Wayne Brent is thrilled to be back on the court working with his team.

“After being home for five or six months and not seeing guys work out and only being able to talk to them on the phone, just being able to come out and practice now and put your hand on guys and work with them and try to get them better is a blessing,” said Brent.

While the team doesn’t know when their season will start, Coach Brent knows one thing. They need to be ready.

“We’ve talked about just being ready once the season starts,” said Brent. “Whether it’s November 10th or November 21st or they move it back to January, we just need to do what we need to do and control what we can control and be ready to play when the NCAA allows us to play.”

Improving the team’s guard play is where Brent sees the most potential and room for improvement heading into the season. SWAC defensive player of the year Jayveous McKinnis says fine tuning his offensive game will be the difference maker in his success this year.

“Of course I kind of pride myself in defense,” said McKinnis. “But I just need to kind of have my offense come around and take better shots and be more confident on the court. It was hard to get with the teammates during the summer, so it’s good to be back.”