JSU men’s & women’s basketball programs honored by Mississippi Legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Jackson State men’s and women’s basketball programs were honored at the Mississippi State Capitol.

The programs finished their regular season as the SWAC Regular Season Champions. The women’s team won the SWAC Championship and played in the NCAA Tournament.

A healthy applause in the Mississippi House honoring JSU women and men's basketball team. @MSRepChrisBell congratulating SWAC Women's Basketball player of the year, Dayzsha Rogan.



"Fearless" & with "a big heart" comprised parts of his speech. #msleg @WJTV pic.twitter.com/doxaE5RUOD — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) March 30, 2021

Head Coach Wayne Brent was presented the official proclamation on behalf of the men’s program, and Head Coach Tomekia Reed was given the official proclamation for the women’s program.

SWAC Player of the Year, Dayzsha Rogan, was honored with a Senate Proclamation Certificate after earning SWAC Player of the Year for the conference and helping lead the Lady Tigers to the NCAA Tournament.