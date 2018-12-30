Sports

JSU picks up 3rd win of the season after defeating Miles 61-57

Posted: Dec 29, 2018

Updated: Dec 29, 2018 11:15 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson State men's hoops pick up their 3rd win of the season in their final non-conference game before the start of SWAC play.

The Tigers defeated Miles College 61-57 at the JSU Athletic & Assembly Saturday night.

Jontrell Walker finished with a game-high 17 points.

