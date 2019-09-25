JSU prepares for Kentucky State in Circle City Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State is coming off a win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic.

After a bye last week, head coach John Hendrick said his team is ready to take on Kentucky State in the Circle City Classic up in Indianapolis Saturday.

The Tigers had 470 yards of total offense, but Hendrick said its going to be KSU’s offense that he’s focused on.

“They consume clock and they cut your possessions down,” said Hendrick. “It helps their defense because you look up you get them stopped, you punt the ball and they had the ball for 7 minutes and they run the clock all the way down. they snap it in 8 seconds all the time, so it tends to the run the clock. And they’re hope is to keep your offense at bay and also to tire your defense. So, it’s a handful, for us on defense.”

Kick off is set for 3 p.m at Lucas Oil Stadium.