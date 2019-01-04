JSU's Reed focusing on defense Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson State women's basketball team opens SWAC play Saturday at Alabama A&M.

Women's head coach Tomekia Reed said Thursday defensive effort is the biggest thing she has seen from her players in the early going.

Well, what she is seeing is translating on the stat sheet. The Tigers have the top-ranked scoring defense in the SWAC.

Reed says her team will need that defensive strength Saturday against Alabama A&M.

"Alabama A&M does a good job of attacking the basket and we have to be able to defend," she said. "It can cause us some mismatches because they are all guard-oriented with a big post on the inside.

"So, we have to be able to defend."