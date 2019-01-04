Sports

JSU's Reed focusing on defense

By:

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 10:46 PM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 10:46 PM CST

JSU's Reed focusing on defense

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson State women's basketball team opens SWAC play Saturday at Alabama A&M.

Women's head coach Tomekia Reed said Thursday defensive effort is the biggest thing she has seen from her players in the early going. 

Well, what she is seeing is translating on the stat sheet. The Tigers have the top-ranked scoring defense in the SWAC.

Reed says her team will need that defensive strength Saturday against Alabama A&M.

"Alabama A&M does a good job of attacking the basket and we have to be able to defend," she said. "It can cause us some mismatches because they are all guard-oriented with a big post on the inside.

"So, we have to be able to defend."

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center