JSU soccer qualifies for the SWAC tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson State soccer team is heading to SWAC tournament after qualifying for the first time under head coach Ted Flogaites’ tenure.

The players say Flogaites is changing the culture with his emphasis on commitment.

“Last year we really weren’t committed as a squad,” said outside mid Carlee Griffiths. “He’s also really enforced unity as a team and I just think it shows on the field as we play.”

“I hope it’s the beginning of us having a real soccer culture around here because it’s been sort of non-existent. We don’t just want it to be about our program or Jackson, we want it to be about the game of soccer in general in the greater Jackson area. So, I think we’ve got some great recruits coming in. I think the majority of our squad right now is really young and I think we can sustain.”