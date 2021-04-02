JSU to face Southern University in rivalry game on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State Tigers are preparing to face-off against Southern Jaguars at the Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 3. For the first time since 1989, JSU’s football game will air on ESPN.

JSU Co-Offensive Coordinator Coach Jason Philips said this national exposure is a great opportunity for the HBCU community to have.

“Well, I think it’s great for not only Jackson State, but also HBCUs. It’s an opportunity for us to showcase our talents. Given the situation, obviously with COVID this year, there’s a lot of attention drawn to guys that are actually playing this time of the year, and for us to have an opportunity to be on a national stage, I’m sure it’s exciting for our kids, for our coaching staff, for our fans but most importantly it should be exciting for our HBCU community.” said Philips.

The rivalry game is set to kick-off at 4:00 p.m.