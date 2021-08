JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Normally when people get into trouble with the law they find it difficult to get a new start and find employment so, Hinds County is starting a reentry program aimed at giving former inmates a second chance.

Applications will be accepted on Wednesday, September 1st at the Jackson Convention Center from 9:30AM -4PM. To apply, you must have been convicted of at least one felony, provide a legal form of identification, proof of age and proof of Hinds County residency. Sex offenders will not be accepted.