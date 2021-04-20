JSU’s spring football season is over after cancellation of Saturday’s game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State Athletics announced the JSU football game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, April 24, has been canceled and will not be made up.

The game was canceled due to COVID-19 cases, and leaders said the university is following COVID-19 protocols.

Jackson State completed the 2021 Spring Season with a 4-3 record and 3-2 mark in SWAC play under head coach Deion Sanders.

The Tigers will open the Fall 2021 Season on Sunday, September 5, versus Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, Florida.