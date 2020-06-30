JT Ginn signs with New York Mets

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Sometimes in life you just have to bet on yourself. That’s exactly what JT Ginn did two years ago, and today it payed off.

The Brandon native signed with the New York Mets for a reported 2.9 million dollars, significantly more than he was offered by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

The Mississippi State sophomore underwent Tommy John surgery in March, otherwise he would’ve likely been a top 20 pick. The Mets grabbed him with the 52nd overall pick and never looked back.

During his first year in Starkville Ginn became just the second Mississippi State freshman to reach the 100-strikeout mark in a single season. He went 8-4 with a 3.13 ERA, and pitched six scoreless innings in a College World Series elimination game against Louisville. Ginn made just one start this season (3 IP, 2 ER) before leaving with an arm injury.