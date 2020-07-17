Juanita Ward releases book ‘I can, I will succeed’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State assistant women’s basketball coach Juanita Ward released her first book ‘I can, I will succeed: 15 Principles that Winners embrace to Win.’

People know Ward as the former Callaway standout and McDonald’s All American, they also know Coach Ward, but who is J. Ward the Encourager?

“J. Ward the Encourager is someone that absolutely loves each and every person,” Ward said Wednesday night at her book signing. “Passionate about what I do. Most importantly God is first in everything that I do. And I want people to see that. I want people to see what’s inside of them.”