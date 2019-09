WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) — No. 4 Mississippi Gulf Coast prevailed over No. 11 Co-Lin, 38-20, in a much anticipated top 15 showdown at Stone Stadium Thursday.

Meanwhile in Poplarville, No. 16 Hinds dominated Pearl River, 51-9.

Click the video above for highlights from both games!

In the biggest upset of the night, Holmes stunned No. 3 Northwest Mississippi, 47-42.