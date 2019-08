RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds shocked the NJCAA football world Thursday with a stunning 24-16 win over the reigning national champions, No. 1 East Mississippi.

Former Pearl Pirate Demario Nichols had what turned out to be the game sealing play – a 75 yard pick six with 2:33 left to make it 24-16.

In other local JUCO action, No. 17 Co-Lin topped Holmes 27-21 in the first game on their brand new turf. Check out the highlights in the video above!