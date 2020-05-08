Junior golfer Julia Johnson is forever leaving her mark on Ole Miss

Junior golfer at Ole Miss Julia Johnson has had quite the year. From being invited to play in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur to being selected to represent Team USA in the Arnold Palmer Cup to recently being named a Second Team All-American, Johnson is forever leaving her mark on Ole Miss.

For the first time in history last year Augusta National, home of PGA Tour’s The Masters and a historically male only course, invited 72 of the top female amateur golfers to compete. This year, Julia was one of them.

“It was such a new thing so not a lot of women have grown up wanting to do that because you never thought it was a possibility,” said Johnson. “But now that it has been given to us it’s every amateur’s dream. I mean just to play at Augusta National and to be invited to something of that merit and that honor is just a dream come true.”

The tournament was moved from this spring to next year in March due to Covid-19.

“I was just so honored and so humbled to get that invitation and whether we play it this year or whether we play it next year I’m just excited to get to play it,” she said.

Johnson was selected for the Arnold Palmer Cup at Orlando’s Bay Hill Golf Club where just the top 24 men and women United States college golfers are chosen to represent their country in a Ryder-Cup match-play style event versus an Internationl team. This event has also been postponed from June to December.

“I’m really grateful that they didn’t cancel it,” said Johnson. “I’m excited to play Bay Hill. You have a lot of SEC representation and then a couple girls that I kind of grew up playing with. It will be fun to play with the guys and I know a lot of the girls on the International side too so it will be really cool to represent my country.”

Following Augusta and Arnold Palmer, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association named Johnson a Second Team All- American last week, only the second golfer to do so in program history. Johnson credits Ole Miss for her significant growth and success ever since she set foot in Oxford.

“I kind of hit just a stagnant point in high school,” she said. “I wasn’t seeing a lot more improvement and the second I got to Ole Miss I just constantly saw my game getting better. With the facilities we have and with the coaching staff we have, I don’t think that I would be on a Palmer Cup, be a Second Team All-American, get invited to play Augusta had I not gone to Ole Miss because that place will always hold such a special place in my heart just because it’s given me so much. I don’t think I would be the person or the golfer I am today without it. I really don’t.”